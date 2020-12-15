Ousted Major (rtd) Derek Oduro reveals why he lost Nkoranza North seat

Major Derek Oduro (rtd)

Ousted New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Nkoranza North, Major Derek Oduro (rtd), has spoken out about his defeat to his main contender, Joseph Kwasi Mensah of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to Major Derek Oduro (rtd), who is also Deputy Minister of Defence, the NDC and Mr Mensah got him out of the legislative office by peddling falsehoods and making unrealistic promises.



“I have congratulated my opponent. He and his party peddled lies against me telling residents that I could have used my resources to construct roads. I pray he can do that. He will soon be sworn-in. After that, I expect him to do what he promised the people,” Accra-based Rainbowradioonline quoted him in a report.



The retired military officer lost the Nkoranza North seat to Joseph Kwasi Mensah, losing by almost 5,000 votes in the December 7 parliamentary elections.



Mr. Mensah polled 15,124 votes while Major Oduro (rtd) polled 10,978 votes.



Before the polls, reports suggest that the incumbent MP had been accused of underperformance by his constituents.



“The residents in the Bono East Region threatened to vote against Mr Derek Oduro and the governing New Patriotic Party for non-performance and neglect of the constituents.



“Major Oduro was recently hooted at and disgraced by the angry youth when he visited the area for the campaign,” the report by Rainbowradioonline stated.

The defeat of Major Oduro (rtd) adds to a tall list of Ministers and Deputy Ministers who failed to retain their seats after the December 7 polls.



The others include:



1. Hajia Alima Mahama – Nalerigu /Gambaga – Minister for Local Government and Rural Development;



2. Ms Elizabeth Afoley Quaye – Krowor – Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture;



3. Mrs Barbara Oteng-Gyasi – Prestea Huni Valley – Minister of Tourism;



4. Mr Kofi Amoakohene – Atebubu Amanten – Bono East Regional Minister;



5. Prof. George Gyan Baffuor – Wenchi – Minister of Planning;

6. Mr Michael Gyato – Krachi East – Deputy Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation;



7. Alhaji Boniface Abubakar Saddique – Madina - Minister of State;



8. Mr Anthony Karbo – Lawra – Deputy Roads Minister;



9. Dr Bernard Okoe-Boye – Ledzokuku – Deputy Minister of Health;



10. Mr George Oduro – New Edubiase – Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture;



11. Mr Yaw Afful – Jaman South – Deputy Aviation Minister;



12. Mr George Andah – Awutu Senya – Deputy Communications Minister;

13. Mrs Barbara Asher Ayisi – Cape Coast North – Deputy Minister of Works and Housing;



14. Mr Siaka Stephens – Jaman North – Deputy Bono Regional Minister;



15. Mr Francis Kingsley Cudjoe – Ekumfi – Deputy Fisheries Minister;



16. Mr Joseph Tetteh – Upper Manya Krobo – Deputy Eastern Regional Minister;



17. Mr Paul Essien – Jomoro – Deputy Minister of Chieftaincy;



18. Mr Joseph Dindiok Kpemka – Tempane — Deputy Attorney General;



19. Mr Adongo Frank Fuseini — Zebilla — Deputy Upper East Regional Minister;

20. Mr Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover — Tema East — Deputy Minister of Transport;



21. Ms Catherine Afeku — Evalue Gwira — Minister of State;



22. Ms Paulina Abayange – Navorongo – Upper East Regional Minister.