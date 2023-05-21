'Out of the NPP Presidential aspirants would emerge the antichrist' - Pastor claims

Apostle Dr Elijah Kofi King, the Head Pastor for Fire Nation Arena Ministries

Apostle Dr Elijah Kofi King, the Head Pastor for Fire Nation Arena Ministries has prophesied that from the New Patriotic Party (NPP)’s presidential aspirants would come the antichrist.

According to him, this leader would establish a military-like government and the church and body of Christ would suffer extremely under him.



Delivering the prophecy before his congregation, the preacher man revealed that the aspirant would be betrayed and set up by the NPP. Out of anger and betrayal, he would establish his party.



He narrated, “Out of the many that are to contest for presidential candidate for the ruling government, there is one particular man that the Lord focused on and spoke to me about. I saw that, that man is going to be set up by his own people and by his own party and they would betray him. With anger and feeling betrayed, he would walk out of the party and set up his own political party.”



He added, “The man with his influence and money would pull and buy people into his camp with his money.”



According to Apostle Kofi King, the man, if he wins power, would establish a military government, a government of tyranny that would terrorize all citizens, especially the church.

“He was described as the antichrist and I asked the angel of the lord, why is he the antichrist. He said see, and all of a sudden, I saw soldiers entering the church and everyone was running halter, scattered for their lives. And I saw pastors and men of God arrested for preaching the word of God and for prophesying. ”



To avert the prophecy, Apostle Kofi King called on all children of the Lord to pray against his rise.



The NPP has set November 4, 2023, as the date for its presidential primaries to select a flag bearer for the general election in 2024.



However, if more than five candidates file to run in the primaries, the party will call a Special Congress on August 26.



The nomination period for the presidential primaries will begin on May 26 and end on June 24, 2023.

So far nine stalwarts of the governing party have declared their intention to contest for the flagbearer slot when the party opens nominations.



They are; former Trades Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto.



The six other contenders, all leading members of the NPP, former Minister of Energy, Boakye Agyarko; the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong



EAN/WA