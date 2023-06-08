Outbreak of anthrax: Over 2000 ruminants vaccinated so far – Veterinary Service

The cattle ranch at Wawase, in Afram Plains

The Upper East Regional Director of Veterinary Services has said over two thousand ruminants have been vaccinated so far as part of the mass vaccination of all animals.

Livestock rearers and residents within a 7km radius of where there was an outbreak of anthrax have been asked to report and cooperate with the Upper East Regional Veterinary Office for vaccination.



A one-month ban has been imposed on the movement of ruminants along the Eastern corridors of the Upper East following the outbreak of anthrax disease.



Addressing the media in Bolgatanga, the Upper East Regional Director of Veterinary Services, Dr. Henry Nii Anang stated vaccination exercise is being carried out in all Municipal and District to prevent the spread of anthrax.



“757 sheep have also been vaccinated, while 514 goats have also been vaccinated as of 12 pm on Wednesday. So by the end of the day, the numbers of vaccinated animals would increase,” he added.

However, the Upper East Regional Minister, Mr. Stephen Yakubu also disclosed that the vaccination is free.



“So we have asked that they start the vaccination at 5:00 a.m. every morning before the animals leave their homes. They will be going to where the Fulanis are to also vaccinate their animals. The anthrax vaccine is usually not free, but the government is helping us to make sure that everyone gets it for free,” Mr. Yakubu stated.



