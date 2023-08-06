Outrage as judge jails driver 12 months for cursing police officer with antoa

File photo

News that a driver has been sentenced to 12 months imprisonment with hard labour for cursing a police officer with the dreaded Antoa deity has been widely condemned by many, especially social media users.

The driver, Joshua Amankwaa, was sentenced by the District Magistrate of the Kasoa District Court, His Worship Stephen Ofori Akrasi, to a year of imprisonment in hard labour on August 1, 2023, for invoking curses on the police officer after the police officer stopped a vehicle he was aboard, singled him out and conducted a search on him.



The court found him guilty of “offensive conduct contrary to section 207 of the Criminal Offence Act 29/60”.



According to the judgement, the driver showed no remorse after explaining the circumstances under which he invoked the curses on the plaintiff.



“The explanation of the accused holds no water and I find him guilty. He claimed that they were five on board, but it was only him who was searched and this aroused him anger to invoke the name of the rivers he used to invoke the curse on the complainant as Ahwerewaa, Etwa and Antoa. The demeanour of the accused shows he has no remorse. Accused is sentenced to 12 months in high,” the verdict read.



The decision of the court has angered many on social media users.

Many others have criticised the court.



See some reactions below:







