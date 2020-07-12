Regional News

Outrage in Garu as police keep ‘powerful convicts’ in cells instead of prison custody

The police in the Upper East Region town of Garu have defied a district court order which directed them to keep some convicts in prison custody.

Investigations have uncovered that two convicts – Alale Jonah and Awine Jersey – who have links with ‘powerful relations’ are mounting pressure on the police to keep their kinsmen in a ‘decent police cell’ instead of prison custody. The convicts, according to checks, are final year nursing students who stole 19 computers of a public school.



They were convicted on July 2, 2020, to spend a month in prison with hard labour and a fine of 100 penalty units by His Honor, Joseph Akuoko, a Bawku district court judge with oversight responsibilities over Garu.



A source with an in-depth knowledge of the issue disclosed that “there were a lot of lobbyists on this very case. But the judge was angry upon hearing the secret move. The relatives tried all they could.”



But the police command’s decision to keep the convicts away from where they are supposed to be has sparked outrage in town.



Checks reveal that eight clear days after the Garu district court passed its judgment, the suspects are cooling in a crowded police cell in Garu instead of being in prisons custody. A visit by this reporter on July 10, saw the convicts in cells.

When contacted, District Police Commander, DSP Dan Yaro stated that his outfit has no vehicle to transport the convicts to the Gambaga prisons. “Our vehicle is down. It has been with the mechanics for two days,” he said.



He, however, added that the convicts will be taken to the Gambaga prisons but did not give timelines.



Checks at the court revealed that court authorities are unaware that the convicts are still being kept in police cells contrary to the judgment. A legal brain believes the action of the police amounts to disrespecting the court.



Efforts to get a response from the Garu District Chief Executive and leader of DISEC, Emmanuel Asore over his outfit’s inability to resource the police command prove futile as calls and text messages sent to his MTN number went unanswered.

