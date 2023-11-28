Outrage on social media over MTN data price increments

MTN logo

MTN Ghana recently announced price adjustments for its data services, attributing the move to increased operational costs.

Customers received messages stating, "Dear Valued Customer, kindly be informed that effective 28th November 2023, the prices of MTN products will be revised upwards due to increased operational costs. Continue enjoying our special offers on our network. Visit our website https://www.mtn.com.gh for more details. Thank you."



Since the implementation of the price adjustment on Tuesday, November 28, some Ghanaians have taken to social media to express their concerns, especially in the face of the current economic hardships.



One user expressed frustration, saying, "I used to get 260GB for 399, then you reduced the data bundle to 198 for the same amount of Ghc 399. In less than 3 months, it is now Ghc 350 for a paltry 92GB? Why is data now so expensive, like getting water in the desert?"



Another comment on Facebook highlighted the discrepancy between MTN's reported profits and the stated reason for the price increase.



The Facebook user, Kwaku Addai Tardieh, stated, "MTN Ghana has made an average PROFIT of $26 Million every single month since January 2023, but they have increased prices because of 'increased operational costs.'"

Below are some of the reactions





If you can’t afford a favorable MTN data package, blame Bawumia and Ursula Owusu not MTN. MTN is only following the directives of this wicked government after the high court dismissed their suit against an SMP declaration by the government. pic.twitter.com/3KeDLRj80M — MrOpare (@mista_opare) November 28, 2023













NAY/AE