Outrageous high temperatures could lead to outbreak of diseases in N/R – Medics warn

Sat, 11 Mar 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Cerebrospinal Meningitis, also known as CSM, is a very serious infection that can sometimes be fatal, according to medical experts. CSM is a severe inflammation of the membranes that cover the brain and spinal cord (meninges).

This situation is considered a medical emergency.

Due to the abnormally high temperatures both at night and during the day, health professionals in the northern region have warned of a possible outbreak of the disease.

A daytime temperature of 30 degrees Celsius is now over 40 degrees Celsius, and a nighttime temperature of 24 degrees Celsius is now around 30 degrees Celsius.

According to health experts, this is due to climate change and its effects, as there has been continuous tree felling and indiscriminate bush burning.

The number of deaths from Cerebrospinal Meningitis (CSM) in the Upper West Region increased from 18 to 33 in two weeks last year.

In total, 215 cases have been recorded at various health facilities throughout the region.

