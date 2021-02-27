Outright indiscipline at Akim Asafo accident scene despite police, NRSA presence

Correspondence from Eastern Region:

In spite of the heavy presence of officers from the MTTD of the Ghana Police Service and the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) at the Akim Asafo accident scene which claimed 18 lives on Friday dawn, drivers still exercised high indiscipline at the scene.



Road markings on that portion of the road, so clear and supposed to inform drivers that they cannot do overtaking on that part of the road could not get drivers to conform.



The drivers were seen boldly overtaking other vehicles even when road traffic officers were there in their reflectors.



Whiles at the scene assessing the Friday accident situation, a sprinter bus driver with passengers heading towards Kumasi from Kasoa defied the presence of the MTTD and overtook over three cars exactly at the accident spot.



Angered by the driver's indiscipline, Eastern Regional MTTD Commander, Chief Superintendent Stephen Kofi Ahiatafu, gave a hot chase at him and eventually arrested him more than a kilometer away.



He ordered the driver to return to the Akim Asafo junction only for the driver to park the bus and bolt into hiding.

According to the Regional MTTD Commander, the driver took to his heels to avoid being arrested for driving without a license.



The police seized the bus and un-boarded the passengers.



With the help of the police, a new bus was arranged to convey them to their destination.



The sprinter bus with registration number GE 2167 - 18 is currently in the Akim Asafo police custody.



