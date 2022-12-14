0
Menu
News

Over 10 school kids injured in another school bus accident at Kodie

Accident.png?resize=1000%2C600&ssl=1 File photo

Wed, 14 Dec 2022 Source: otecfmghana.com

Ten students have been hospitalized, after a school bus accident at Kodie in the Afigya Kwabre South District of the Ashanti Region.

The accident which involved a school bus with registration number GN 9967-16 and a Kia Rhino with registration number GE 4850-10 occurred on Monday, December 13, 2022, at about 4:00 p.m.

Speaking to OTEC News Jacob Agyenim Boateng, the Assembly member for Kodie Electoral Area, Hon Grace Ama Serwaa said the two vehicles collided on the road leading to serious injuries to pupils on board.

"I was told the driver of the school bus failed brake, which led to the collision."

"Six pupils were rushed to Apedwa hospital while the other four were sent to Monree hospital for treatment."

The Assembly member explains that the school bus belonging to Adonia Academy at Tarkwa-Makro was returning the students from school to their various homes when the sad incident occurred.

She noted that the Kia Rhino was full of maize heading from offinso to Kumasi

Hon Ama Serwaa added that police in the area rushed to the scene and has begun investigating the accident.

Source: otecfmghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
UK MP of Ghanaian parentage declared bankrupt over £1.7m debt
Sammy Gyamfi goes Biblical amid 'fight' with Opare Addo
Pablo ‘thrashes’ Sam George’s social media warning
Leaked audio tape of Asiedu Nketiah reveals NDC went to court without figures
Ato Essien pleads guilty, convicted on his own plea
NDC Polls: I have no choice; I’ll work with whoever delegates elect – Mahama
Bagbin becoming a tyrant, wants to turn parliament into a palace - Muntaka
Court remands Bukom Banku and his son over stabbing
‘I want to be president for only four years, challenge me’ – Ken Agyapong
Sam George slams US Ambassador to Ghana