Regional News

Over 100,000 voters expected to register in New Juaben South – Dr Assibey Yeboah

The Member of Parliament for New Juaben South, Dr Mark Assibey Yeboah has said little over 100,000 qualified voters are expected to register in the Constituency.

He said the Constituency is the most populated in the region with close to 94,000 registrants after the recent limited registration exercise, therefore, projecting an increase of over 6,000 additional voters.



Dr Assibey Yeboah said this in an interview with the media in Koforidua after monitoring the ongoing first phase of the registration exercise in the New Juaben South Constituency on Tuesday.



The Lawmaker was impressed about how the exercise was progressing and the enthusiasm of the electorates, however, he urged the registration process to ensure that target of at least registering 100 qualified voters per day is met.



He urged constituents to turn out in their numbers to register, adding that Electoral Commission is strictly adhering to Covid-19 preventive protocols hence no need to fear contracting Coronavirus.



He also visited the Municipal Electoral Officer.

The Municipal Electoral Officer Kofi-Asante Owusu said the late configuration of the registration equipment slowed down the operation of the equipment but after hours it started working efficiently hence hopeful it will meet the target.



The Electoral Commission of Ghana today, 30th June, 2020 commenced its month-long nationwide voter registration exercise for the December general elections.



The exercise is going on in 6,788 clusters made up of five registration centres each across the country.



The exercise is being conducted in 5 phases, each phase spanning 6 days with additional days for mop up.

