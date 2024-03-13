Over 100 lawsuits impeding completion of Ofankor-Nsawam Road construction - Project contractor

Some construction work ongoing on the Ofankor-Nsawam Road | Graphic

It has emerged that the slow progress of work on the Ofankor-Nsawam Dual Carriage-Way Project is largely due to more than 100 lawsuits against it.

According to a graphic.com.gh report, these lawsuits range from human rights cases to ownership of portions of the road earmarked for the reconstruction of the 18.1 km road.



The report also indicated that some of the cases date as far back as 2022.



The Chief Resident Engineer on the project, Kwabena Bempong, explained that these bottlenecks hinder the scheduled August completion of their work.



“These cases have dragged on for quite some time, and these are impeding the progress of the work because there are some areas where we have to relocate the utility lines like electricity, telephone infrastructure and water; and until they are moved, we are unable to complete the construction of our main roads and the service roads,” he said.



Also, the chief resident engineer explained that some litigation matters, plus the movement of the utilities are reasons work on the Nsawam Interchange is yet to begin.



He, however, indicated that work on the project is progressing steadily.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Roads and Highways, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has urged the contractors to work with a new deadline of October, all in an attempt to ease traffic flow on the major road.



