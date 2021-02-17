Over 100 mechanized boreholes constructed for communities in Kwahu East

File Photo: A woman fetching water from a borehole

Over 100 mechanized boreholes have been constructed by the Kwahu East District Assembly with support from Mr. Bryan Acheampong, the Member of Parliament for Abetifi Constituency.

Beneficiaries are in communities across the district to help curb the water challenges in the area.



Among communities that benefitted are Abetifi, Pampaso, Abetifi Christian Quarters, Nkwatia, Kwahu- Tafo, Bokuruwa, Nteso, Ankomah, Akwasiho, Dwerebease, and Suminakese.



Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Abetifi, Mr. Isaac Agyapong, the Kwahu East District Chief Executive (DCE) said the scarcity of water was a major problem that inhabitants in the area faced, hence the gesture.



He said apart from communities that benefitted from the project, the assembly also provided boreholes for households with over 3,000 people for easy accessibility.



He said the projects were not limited to the provision of potable water to the people, but sanitation was one of his utmost priorities since a clean environment promoted healthy living.

Mr. Agyapong said 12- 14 seater institutional water closet toilets with Bio Digesters were constructed for communities such as Nkwatia, Asuyaa, and Bokuruwa to declare the communities open defecation free.



He said same projects with biogas facilities were also provided for senior high schools which he mentioned as the St. Joseph Technical Institute, Abetifi Technical, and the St. Peters SHS.



The biogas, he added was connected to the school kitchen to help reduce the cost involved in providing food for the students.



Mr. Agyapong, therefore, promised to continue to develop the district.