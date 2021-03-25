Over 14,000 health workers and students to get vaccinated in Volta Region

File photo: Over 400,000 Ghanaians have been vaccinated against the Coronavirus so far

Source: Albert Gooddays, Contributor

The Volta Regional health directorate have received some AstraZeneca vaccines for an onward vaccination of health practitioners and students within a five day exercise.

According to the Volta Regional Deputy Health Director, Dr. Senanu Dzokoto some 14,450 health workers and students across the 18 districts in the region are going to get vaccinated.



He said it’s important for the general public in the region to welcome the vaccination because since the frontline workers showed commitment, the public should not hesitate in taking the jab.



Dr. Dzokoto mentioned that, a team have been deployed into the various districts to roll out the vaccination.

The Ho Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) Prosper Kofi Pi-Bansah together with Dr. Dzokoto took their jabs on Thursday morning.



The MCE, however encouraged the general populace in the region to take the vaccine when its turn for the public in the region.