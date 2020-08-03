General News

Over 15 million put on Ghana’s electoral roll - EC

Jean Adukwei Mensa, EC chair

As at Saturday August 1, the beginning of the final phase of the nationwide voters’ registration exercise, 15,108,687 applicants had successfully registered.

Dr Bossman Eric Asare, Deputy Chairman in charge of Corporate Affairs, Electoral Commission(EC), speaking at the “Let the Citizen Know” edition in Accra, said by the current figures, the Commissions’ target of registering 15 million had already been exceeded.



“The Commission has put in place measures to contain the excess. We have maintained that registered voters between 14 million and 16 million should be okay, and it is very probable that we will register around 16.5 million,” he said.



He said the Commission was committed to registering all those who were qualified under CI 91 and CI 126 (As Amended) and urged eligible applicants to do so in their electoral areas.



Dr Asare noted that was no change in terms of the positions of the regions as Greater Accra recorded the highest; 3,225,508 registrants followed by Ashanti with 2,700,805 registrants, Eastern 1,444,274 and Central with 1,398,512 registrants.



The rest were; Bono 590,185, Bono East 520,208, Savannah 251,034, Northern 922,395, North Eastern 253,339 Upper East 569,563.

Others were; Western 991,689, Western North 385,421 Volta 852,277, Ahafo 282,308 Oti 316,458 and Upper West 404,711.



The Deputy Chairman reminded the public that only qualified thus Ghanaians of 18 years and above and of sound mind, were allowed by law to register.



“If you don’t qualify to register, you have no business going to any of the registration centres to register,” he said.



He said applicants who had registered more than once would be identified through the deduplication process.

