Over 16,000 newly-infected HIV patients identified in 2022 - Ghana AIDS Commission

The Ghana AIDS Commission has released new statistics on HIV infections

The Ghana AIDS Commission and its partners have disclosed that there were 16,938 newly-infected HIV persons identified in 2022.

This, according to a Daily Graphic report, was out of a total of 49,500 cases of HIV infections that were identified in the year.



The data was released during a meeting to share the report of the mid-term review of the HIV and TB National Strategic Plan (2021-2025).



The report also added that overall, there are 350,000 people known to be living with HIV, with many others not knowing their statuses.



The data also showed that 19% of new infections in 2022 came from children.



And as Ghana aims to eliminate TB and AIDS by 2030, the Director General of the Ghana AIDS Commission, Dr. Kyeremeh Atuahene, said that the country is on target to achieving this.

“Looking at our plan, we are not so far away from achieving our targets and this calls for extra efforts and innovations to be able to achieve the set target,” he said, the report added.



