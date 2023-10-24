Over 2,000 Participants Join NPP's parliamentary aspirant Moses Abor for community walk

Moses Abor and some participants

Source: Issifu Seidu, contribution

thousands of Ayawaso Central constituency residents congregated to participate in an extensive health walk and fitness exercise led by NPP's parliamentary aspirant for the area, Moses Abor.

Organized by the Abor Fitness Club, under the guidance of the former Greater Accra Regional Youth Organiser, this event brought together a staggering 2,000 participants.



The much-anticipated mega walk commenced at 5:30 a.m. from the Mallam Atta junction. Participants traversed the central streets of the constituency, including New Town, Alajo, and Nkansah Djan, culminating at the Abavana Park. There, participants engaged in invigorating aerobic exercises and a range of other activities.



The health walk saw an impressive turnout of Ayawaso Central constituents who eagerly joined Moses Abor for this refreshing journey through their constituency.



The event was a celebration of unity, featuring vibrant banners, music, and a palpable sense of camaraderie.

Moses Abor emphasized that the primary purpose of the walk was to promote good health and unity among constituents and Ghanaians at large. The event succeeded in creating a positive impact by bringing together diverse segments of the community.



The mega event was graced by notable personalities, sports enthusiasts, traditional leaders,NPP executives and various other members of the community, further enhancing its vibrancy and significance.



Moses Abor's decision to resign from his position as the NPP's Greater Accra Regional Youth Organiser to contest in the party's parliamentary primaries for the Ayawaso Central seat next year underscores his commitment to community engagement and public service.