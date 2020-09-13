Regional News

Over 2,000 candidates to write BECE in Jomoro

Correspondence from Western Region:

A total of 2,382 candidates are expected to write this year's Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the Jomoro Municipality of the Western Region.



The nationwide exams will commence on Monday, September 14, 2020, and end on Friday, September 18, 2020, with 531,705 candidates across the country.



In Jomoro, out of the total number, 1,214 candidates are males and 1,168 candidates are females.



The total number of public school candidates are 1,612, out this number, 815 are males and 797 are females.



One the other hand, the number of private school candidates are 770, out of this number, 399 are males and 371 are females.

3 girls out of the 2,382 are reportedly pregnant.



In total, 95 schools registered for the upcoming 2020 BECE.



Out of the total number, 51 are public schools and 44 are private schools.



According to the Municipal Director of Education, Mr George Effah in an exclusive interview said, comparatively, there has been 10% increase in the total number of students in 2020 over the previous year. 2019.



He said, ''Following the successful implementation of measures to ensure full preparation of candidates by their Headmasters and Teachers with full supervision, I'm of the optimistic that, the best would be recorded in 2020 BECE".

Continuing that, "enough grounds work in relation to ensuring that the COVID-19 safety protocols are strictly adhered to for successful 2020 BECE''.



He, therefore, advised supervisors and invigilators to prove beyond any reasonable doubt the trust reposed in them in discharging their core mandates per WAEC rules and regulations.



Mr. Effah, therefore, encouraged candidates to stay focused and steady, write the exams successfully but guide against relying on social media and scammers for question papers popularly called "Apor".



"This could lead to cancellation of papers that intend could jeopardize their lives", he said.



The Jomoro Municipal Director expressly requested heads and parents to continue to respectively pray for their students and wards for a successful 2020 BECE.

