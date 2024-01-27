Over 2,000 delegates in Bono Region ready to vote in four constituencies

NPP flag

Source: GNA

All is set for the conduct of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries in the Bono Region, with a total of 2,790 delegates expected to vote to elect the Election 2024 Parliamentary Candidates for the party in four constituencies of the region.

A total of 12 aspirants are contesting the primaries in the constituencies with the Party’s sitting Members of Parliament (MPs) in the region and it included Berekum East, Berekum West, Dormaa Central and Sunyani West.



Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, Mr Henry Karikari, the NPP’s Bono Regional Director of Elections and Research, reminded the delegates it was an offence to take pictures within the polling booth. In a breakdown, Mr Karikari said Berekum East had 696, Berekum West, 343, Dormaa Central, 722, and Sunyani West 1,029 delegates, respectively.



The Sunyani East constituency primary has however been withheld, he said, saying the Party leadership was working hard to address some internal problems in the constituency, while Twum Barimah, the MP for Dormaa East was contesting unopposed.

Karikari indicated the Party had received all electoral materials, including Party albums, were ready kept intact at the Bono Regional Police Command.



He reminded the delegates it was an offence and a breach of the NPP constitution for any of them to take pictures when voting, saying offenders would be disenfranchised, warning it was also an offence for any delegate to campaign for an aspirant at the polling centres. In another interview, Mr Samuel Guggisberg Asirifi-Young, the Bono Regional Director of the EC told the GNA the EC had received all the electoral materials, saying the commission was collaborating with the Police for the dispatch of the voting materials to the various centres.



Assuring the integrity of the EC and the credibility of the elections, Mr Asirifi called on the parliamentary aspirants and their followers to maintain their trust in the Commission.