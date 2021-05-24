Over 20 excavators burnt at mining sites in Eastern Region, security guards beaten

Burning excavator

The military task force set up by the government to crack down on illegal mining in the Eastern region has so far set on fire at least 20 excavators and other mining equipment, MyNewsGh.com can confirm.

Eight of the excavators and one bulldozer allegedly belonging to the National Women’s Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP), Madam Kate Gyamfua including a bulldozer had been hired to reclaim degraded acres of land but was not spared by the task force.



MyNewsGh.com gathered that on Saturday morning, the task force raided some mining sites in Larbikrom, Dompem and Pamen all in the Atiwa district, subjected security guards on duty to severe beatings after which they set equipment on fire including a plant.



The team spent several hours on the mining site of the ruling party’s women’s organiser’s despite several calls received from various quarters.

According to sources close to Madam Gyamfuah, the taskforce after beating up some of the workers took away some alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages kept in a fridge.



At Akyem Larbikrom and Dompem, four excavators including brand new ones each valued at US$120,000 were set ablaze.



Dozens of water pumping machines were also destroyed.