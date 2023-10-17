Over 20 teachers queried after failing to attend thanksgiving service by their district director

File photo

Over 20 teachers have reportedly been queried after they failed to honour the invitation of their district educational director to a thanksgiving service.

According to broadcaster, Serwaa Amihere, the 20 teachers failed to attend a thanksgiving service of the Ablekuma West district educational director.



The journalist, who made this disclosure in a post shared on X, on Friday, 2023, added that the teachers in the district have accused the educational director of violating their rights over the past years.



“Over 20 teachers in Ablekuma West queried over failure to attend thanksgiving service at the invitation of the district education director.



“The teachers say the director has been infringing on their rights in several ways for the past years,” she wrote on X.



The post she shared had a copy of the said query letter which was titled “Ablekuma West Education Directorate Query Form”.

The form indicated that the teachers failed to close down their classes and attend the thanksgiving service as they were instructed to.



View the post below:





BAI/AW

