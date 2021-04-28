Over 200 Zoomlion drivers undergo training

The Zoomlion trainees in a group photo

Source: Zoomlion Ghana Limited

Over two hundred (200) drivers of Ghana's leading waste management company, Zoomlion Ghana Limited, have undergone a two-week intensive training in various driving skills.

The training workshop, which formed part of moves by the company to improve service delivery and reduce road carnages, was spearheaded by the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).



Speaking to the media, the Executive Chairman of Jospong Group of Companies (JGC), Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong, said the exercise was in line with his company's quest to provide on the job training for employees to improve the quality of service delivery to customers.



"One of the areas that we need to touch after we have had all our strategies is our drivers. They are the focal point to delivering our services to our numerous customers. We need to give them regular training to keep them abreast of road rules and regulations, and to also ensure that they keep safe on the roads,” he said.



He, therefore, expressed appreciation to the Military High Command and other stakeholders for their commitment and dedication throughout the training period.



Dr Siaw Agyepong assured customers of Zoomlion that the company will continue to deliver ‘excellent customer service’ with the addition of one hundred (100) new trucks to its existing fleet.

For his part, the Commanding Officer of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) Supplies and Transport Training School, Lt. Col. Franklin Gyamerah Amoako, described the exercise as successful.



According to him, the drivers were taken through defensive driving skills. He also said the drivers were trained in basic road safety practices such as sticking to the speed limit, putting the phone away whilst driving, avoiding alcohol intake among others, all with the aim of helping to save the lives of passengers.



He contended that one of the major causes of road accidents was the frequent breakdown of vehicles abandoned on the roads without any precautionary road signs displayed to alert oncoming road users.



Some of the drivers who participated in the exercise expressed gratitude to the management of Zoomlion.



They intimated that the knowledge and skills gained will help them to improve upon their driving some more.













