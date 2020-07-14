General News

Over 200 doctors hit with coronavirus – GMA

File Photo: The association has blamed the situation on the delays in the release of test result

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has revealed more than 200 medical doctors have now tested positive for the COVID-19 in the line of duty.

The association has consequently blamed the situation on the delays in the release of test results for suspected patients.



Speaking to Starr News’ Regina Borley Bortey Monday, the Vice President of the GMA Dr. Frank Serebour said the lack of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) is another major challenge confronting health workers in the wake of the pandemic.



Meanwhile, over 3000 backlogs of samples are yet be tested for COVID-19 in the Western, chairman of the Western regional branch of the Ghana Medical Association Dr. Prince Boateng has said.



According to him, the backlog could significantly change the COVID-19 figure in the region which currently stands at 2,128.



Speaking to sit-in host of the Morning Starr Lantam Papanko Monday, Dr. Boateng said residents of the region are not adhering to safety protocols.



“The thing is because we have lots of samples to be tested, the picture in the region isn’t correct. As of Friday, there were 3000 samples that were yet to be tested in the region. And before the results come in, these people will go around and infect other people. If you walk through town, the picture is different. There’s total disregard for the wearing of face mask,” he said.

Ghana has recorded 470 new OCIVD-19 cases, taking the national load to 24, 988, according to the Ghana Health Service.



The number of l recoveries has also jumped up to 21,067.



The number of active cases has fallen to 3,782.



The death toll remains 139.





