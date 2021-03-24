Over 200 persons benefit from free cataract surgery

Colin Harwell a volunteer from Unite For Sight, a non-profit organization

More than 200 people in the Northern region have benefitted from free cataract surgery at the Friends Eye Clinic, in Tamale.

The five-day exercise was organized by Education and Social Relief Agency (ESRA) Foundation, with support from a charitable organization based in Turkey.



This exercise extends a hand of support to the vulnerable, to save them from preventable blindness due to Cataract.



From statistics, Cataract is a leading cause of blindness in Ghana. It is prevalent among the aged population.



Cataract is treatable through surgery when reported early. However, due to financial challenges, most people report late to health facilities when the condition becomes unbearable.



To improve cataract care in the Northern region, a Turkish charitable entity – Umuda Kosanlar, with support from ESRA, carried out the surgeries after free screening in some districts and communities.

Some were also given free medication and eye glasses.



The Director of ESRA Foundation, Mohammed Naziru, said his organization will assist the needy to live a meaningful life.



The Ophthalmologist among the medical team, Dr. Seth Wanye said the five-day exercise was generally successful, with few complications that were attended to.



He said the eye is a delicate part of the body which must be cared for.



Mr. Colin Harwell a volunteer from Unite For Sight, a non-profit organization in the USA provided medication, glasses and equipment. For him, he feels fulfilled doing such humanitarian work for free.