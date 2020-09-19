Over 200 young trainees benefit from short-term skills training

More than 200 trainees in Accra have graduated from the “Short Term Skills Training for Ghanaians Returning from the Diaspora and Potential Migrants” project.

This brings to a total number of 400 beneficiaries of the project funded by the German Government under the Migration and Employment Programme carried out in the Greater Accra, Kumasi, and Brong Ahafo Regions.



The trainees who graduated in 11 skill areas comprised of 293 females and 107 males.



Mrs Mawusi Nudekor Awity, the Executive Director of the National Vocational Training Institute (NVTI) in an address commended the government for the bold initiative to transform vocational education in Ghana through the Modernization of Vocational Education Project being implemented by the Ministry of Education.



She said the project involves the upgrading of infrastructure in the 34 vocational training institutes and two foundries, adding that 27 existing curricula of the NVTI would be reviewed under the project.



Mrs Awity said the NVTI has positioned itself to be the bedrock of Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) in Ghana.

“We are confident that with the right support, the NVTI will redefine skills training at the pre-tertiary level for an enhanced skilled labour force for the industry in Ghana," she said.



She said similar graduation events have gone on in Sunyani were 77 trainees graduated in six skill areas while 110 trainees graduated in seven skill areas.



Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, the First Lady who was the guest speaker said Technical and Vocational Education is a priority to the government and that her outfit would ensure that similar projects were replicated across the country to create employment for the people.



She said the government has already spent 600 million dollars in TVET in the last three-and-a-half years and that commitment had yielded substantial dividends in the development of infrastructure and human resources.



“This is a government that is committed to resolving the unemployment situation, empowering the youth and creating sustainable livelihoods for the citizenry,” she said.

