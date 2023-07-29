Over 2000-member staff: See list that makes up Bank of Ghana organogram

The Bank of Ghana recently released its 2022 Report and Financial Statement in which it stated that its staff strength at the end of the year was at a whopping 2,215.
In the 181-page document, the Bank of Ghana revealed that GH¢131.586 million was spent on motor vehicle maintenance/running as of December 2022.
This is away from the GH¢61.510 million spent over the same period in 2021.
The report also noted that personnel costs were GH¢1.620 billion away from the GH¢1.260 billion recorded in 2021.
For foreign and domestic travel, the Central Bank spent GH¢97.437 million. This indicated over a 300% increase in the GH¢28.176 million recorded in 2021.
Communication expenses and banking college and Monetary Institutes expenses were GH¢32.020 million and GH¢13.252 million respectively.
Computer-related expenses and banking supervision expenses were GH¢ 67.987 million and 357.923 million respectively.
In the breakdown of who and who makes up the staff of the BoG, the statement listed the members of the bank who make up the various levels of management, including its Board Members, those on the organisational structure, management of the bank, and regional managers.
Board Members:
The Board of the Bank of Ghana is made up of 14 members, including its Chairman, Dr. Ernest Addison, who is also the Governor of the Bank.
The others are Dr. Maxwell Opoku-Afari, Executive Director, First Deputy Governor; Mrs. Elsie Addo Awadzi, Executive Director, Second Deputy Governor; Mr. Charles Adu Boahen*, Non-Executive Director; Mr. Joseph Blignam Alhassan, Non-Executive Director; Dr. Samuel Nii-Noi Ashong, Non-Executive Director; Dr. Kwame Nyantekyi-Owusu, Non-Executive Director; Mrs. Comfort F. A. Ocran, Non-Executive Director; and Mr. Andrew A. Boye-Doe, Non-Executive Director.
The rest are Mr. Jude Kofi Bucknor, Non-Executive Director; Prof. Eric Osei-Assibey, Non-Executive Director; Ms. Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh, Non-Executive Director; Dr. Regina Ohene-Darko Adutwum, Non-Executive Director; Dr. Regina Ohene-Darko Adutwum, Non-Executive Director.
Organisational Structure:
This is made up of the:
- Board of Directors
- Governor
- Monetary Policy Committee
- First Deputy Governor
Research, Payment Systems, Risk Management, Currency Management, Human Resource & Capacity Development, Corporate Management & Services, Information & Communication Technology, FinTech & Innovation Office
- Second Deputy Governor
Banking Supervision, Other Financial Institutions Supervision, Financial Stability, Banking, Finance, Collateral Registry, Medical, *Regional Offices (6)
- Governors’
Internal Audit, Secretary’s, Financial Markets, Legal, Security, Office o Ethics and Internal Investigations, Information Security Office, Project Management Office, Resolution Office
Management of the Bank:
TOP MANAGEMENT
Dr. Ernest K.Y. Addison,
Governor
Dr. Maxwell Opoku-Afari,
First Deputy Governor
Mrs. Elsie Addo Awadzi,
Second Deputy Governor
Ms. Sandra Thompson,
The Secretary
Heads of Department:
Mr. Eric Koranteng
Governors' Department
Mr. George Adu-Sefa
Internal Audit Department
Mr. Sandra Thompson
Secretary’s Department
Mr. Stephen Opata
Financial Markets Department
Mrs. Abla Mawulolo Masoperh
Legal Department
Wg. Cdr. Kwame Asare-Boateng
Security Department
Mr. Bernard Ato Otabil
Office of Ethics and Internal Investigations
Mr. Kobina Amenyi Richardson
Information Security Office
Mr. Joseph Akwasi Kuma
Project Management Office
Mr. Elliot Adu Amoako
Resolution Office
Dr. Philip Abradu-Otoo
Research Department
Mr. John Gyamfi Currency
Management Department
Mrs. Gladys Awuku-Mills
Human Resource & Capacity Development Department
Mr. Charles Parker
Information & Communication Technology Department
Mr. Kwame Agyapong Oppong
Fintech and Innovation Office
Mr. Osei Gyasi
Banking Supervision Department
Mr. Yaw Sapong
Other Financial Institutions Supervision Department
Dr. Joseph France
Financial Stability Department
Mr. Kennedy Akonnor Adu
Banking Department
Mr. Charles Elias Reindorf
Finance Department
Mr. Fred Asiamah-Koranteng
Collateral Registry Department
Dr. (Mrs.) Charlotte Osafo
Medical Department
Regional Managers
Mr. Victor Kodjo Atta-Akakpo
Hohoe, Volta Region
Mr. Abdulai Lawal Abubakari
Sunyani, Bono Region
Mr. Alex Kwasi Donkor
Kumasi, Ashanti region
Mr. Kofi Okwaben Assan
Takoradi, Western Region
Mr. Ankrah Akuoko
Sefwi-Boako, Western North Region
Mr. Abdul-Aziz Mohammed
Tamale, Northern Region
