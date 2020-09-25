Over 2000 names deleted from the register in Klottey-Korley - Zenator Rawlings fumes

Klottey-Korley MP, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings

Member of Parliament for Klottey-Korley Constituency, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings is outraged after discovering over 2000 names have been deleted from the new voters register in her constituency.

According to Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, over 500 people have been disenfranchised at one polling centre in her constituency.



Supporting her claim with proof, the Klottey-Korley MP showed figures from 12 different polling stations in her constituency which illustrates some inconsistencies in the new voters' register.



The Electoral Commission’s voter exhibition has been heavily scrutinized by the opposition National Democratic Congress highlighting several shortcomings in the new voters' register.



The NDC claims the EC deliberately deleted the names of registered voters from the register to favour the party in government, but the commission has responded to the assertions of the NDC as false.

However, in a developing report, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings also claims that the EC’s conduct is “undermining public trust ahead of Dec 7, 2020, general elections”.



According to her, voters must make a point to check their details in the register to avert unwanted surprises before December 7.



Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings made her statements in a Facebook post.



