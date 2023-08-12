Over 2000 students of Kumasi Technical University defer over failure to meet registration deadline

Dr Kwame Addo Kufour, Chancellor for the Kumasi Technical University (KsTU.)

The Kumasi Technical University (KsTU.) in the Ashanti Region has reportedly asked over two thousand students to defer following their inability to register for their academic course before the deadline of academic registration.

Reports are that, most of the students failed to register their respective courses because they could not pay their fees in full.



The decision by the university management has been met by fierce opposition by the affected students who feel the move by the university is unjust.



According to the students, the decision of the university is unfair because the affected students were made to pay a penalty fee to be allowed to register for the courses.



Speaking to GhanaWeb, Abdul Mumuni Ajara, a spokesperson for the affected students explained that, they cannot fathom why the university, after fining students who could not meet registration deadline an amount of GHS 100 would still go ahead to hinder them from taking their end of semester examination and order them to defer their programs.

She explained, “We acknowledge that we were unable to pay our fees on time and as a result we couldn’t meet registration deadline, however, we were charged GHC 100 each by the University as punishment for late registration. Yet this same people went ahead to defer us. So, what did they take the GHC100 for? Why did they make us pay a penalty if they would still defer us?”



“Because of that, coming Monday, we would peacefully register our displeasure and disappointment in the decision of the University. We would not do anything chaotic but we would be clad in red on Monday to show we mean serious business”, she added.



EAN/WA