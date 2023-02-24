Over 220,000 electoral officials unpaid for 2020 election work

Jean Mensa, Chairperson (EC)

The Member of Parliament for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu has asked the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, to release funds for the payment of officials deployed for the 2020 general elections.

The EC announced earlier that it had begun processes towards the payment of a debt owed to some 220,000 electoral officers across the country in the December 2020 elections.



Debating on draft public elections regulations by the EC, the lawmaker said the EC must be adequately resourced to be able to carry out its mandate.



“Minister of Finance, the Electoral Commission hasn’t even paid the members it used for the 2020 elections. Go and do what is right for them to pay them,” the former Minority Leader said on the floor of Parliament on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Minority in Parliament on Thursday opposed a briefing by officials of the Electoral Commission and the National Identification Authority (NIA) on the proposed constitutional instrument by the EC due to the absence of the EC boss, Jean Mensa.



The group resisted the presentation by the officials which resulted in a scuffle between them and the majority caucus at a committee meeting.



The Minority has over the period expressed its displeasure with the CI by the EC which seeks to use the Ghana Card as the sole document for registration onto the voters registers for the upcoming General Elections.