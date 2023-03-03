Over 250 motorbike riders busted for jumping red light

Motorbikes parked at a police station

The police, as part of the Police Action Against Rider Indiscipline (PAARI) programme, have arrested over 250 motorbike riders for jumping the red light in Accra.

The police, in April 2022, introduced “OPERATION PAARI,” a road safety intervention to check indiscipline among motorcycle users on our roads which was becoming a major cause of road traffic accidents in the country.



As part of the strategy, motorcycle users who were arrested in violation of road traffic regulations and other traffic offences within the period were sensitised and taken through some road traffic education and subsequently cautioned to be law-abiding.



The police said following the introduction of the initiative, it has observed that a good number of riders are now obeying traffic regulations, especially in the areas of not jumping the red light, avoiding riding on pedestrian walkways and facing oncoming traffic.



The police indicated that the benefit of Operation PAARI is reflected in available data on road traffic accidents in the country which indicates that for the first time in a long while, road traffic crashes involving motorbikes have reduced significantly.



In order to sustain the gains made in this regard, the Police have intensified the Operation PAARI and have deployed special teams at traffic intersections starting from Accra.

The police noted that Officers will follow offenders to their destination, confront them with the breach and arrest them.



In the past three days over 250 motorbike riders have been arrested for jumping the red light at various traffic intersections in Accra. All the arrested riders according to the police will be taken through road safety education and the dangers their conduct pose to themselves and other road users; after which they will be taken through the due process of the law.



While the law enforcement agency said it commends all law-abiding riders for adhering to road traffic regulations, it also cautioned recalcitrant riders against the blatant disregard for traffic regulations since the law will definitely catch up with them.



The police called on the support of the public to make this programme a success to ensure sanity and safety prevail on our roads.