Over 2K Ghanaian children got coronavirus – Child Rights International

File Photo: Coronavirus

A total of 2,180 children in Ghana have contracted COVID-19, a research conducted by Child Rights International has disclosed.

The children, aged 0 to 18, were asymptomatic.



They were not hospitalised.



The research used both qualitative and quantitative methods for collecting data.



It said 589 towns, communities and cities were sampled using the data collected.



Nationwide data provided by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) on the deadly virus was also sampled.



“The nationwide data shows that from March 11 to November 9, 2020, out of 49,202 who contracted the COVID-19 virus, 2,180 children below 18 years contracted the virus representing 4.43 per cent of the total contraction rate in Ghana,” the report noted.

Also, it said the “majority of them are girls but if you also look at those who have died as a result of COVID, majority of them are boys. So that is the outlook of COVID situation in Ghana and what we have not determined is whether or not children have the capacity or are potential spreaders or transmitters of the COVID to their age cohorts or to the vulnerable”.



Meanwhile, Ghana's active COVID-19 cases stand at 1,424, according to the latest figures from the Ghana Health Service.



The death toll is 323.



The Ministry of Health has said the reduction in compliance with the preventive protocols is to blame for the rise in cases across the country.



The government and the ministry are, therefore, asking Ghanaians to adhere to mask-wearing, hand-washing and social distancing protocols as well as use hand sanitisers.