Over 3,000 deprived girls in Ga East, other Ga Municipalities to benefit from Second Lady's 'Needles for Girls' initiative

The 'Needles for Girls' initiative is a project by the Office of the Second Lady, Samira Bawumia

Source: Ga East Munnicapal Assembly

More than Three Thousand (3,000) deprived girls are expected to benefit from a skills training project under the auspices of the Office of the Second Lady, Her Excellency Samira Bawumia.

The project, titled, 'Needles For Girls' or 'N4G', targets less-privileged girls between 16 and 24 years and aims at creating job opportunities for them to enhance their living standards.



The five (5) Ga Municipalities of the Greater Accra; Ga East, Ga North, Ga South, Ga West, and Ga Central, have been selected together with others in the Ashanti and Northern Regions for the three-year project which is financed through the Ghana EXIM Bank and GIZ.



The potential beneficiaries would be taken through a registration process after which those who qualify would be given the training in fashion-related areas such as dress-making, hairdressing, make-up, manicure and pedicure, among others; and fashion accessories, at no cost to them.



Speaking at the launch of the project at the Ga East Municipality, on Friday, 21st May, 2021, a Special Aide to the Second Lady, Hajia Barikisu Baawe, disclosed that the brain behind the initiative was to equip the many deprived girls with skills to enable them earn from meaningful livelihoods to secure their future.



She stated that the project forms part of Mrs. Samira Bawumia's agenda of contributing, in her own small way, to reduce significantly the rate of unemployment among young people, especially girls and women, in the country.

She emphasized the need for girls in the target areas to embrace the project and acquire knowledge and skills to become self-sufficient and reliant in the future.



"I want to urge the Ghanaian youth to exempt themselves from activities that would have negative effects on their precious lives", she advised.



The Presiding Member (PM) for the Ga East Municipal Assembly (GEMA), Hon. Jesse Nii Noi Anum, speaking at the programme on behalf of the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Hon. Janet Tulasi Mensah, thanked the Second Lady for introducing the programme in the municipality.



Hon. Jesse Nii Noi Anum was optimistic the initiative would go a long way to benefit disadvantaged girls in the Municipality.



"I believe the Second Lady has seen and heard the cries of many girls in our Municipality. The intent behind the programme is laudable and all of us have to embrace and send the message to our people to take advantage of it", he remarked.

The Hon. Presiding Member charged the potential beneficiaries to comport themselves during the training and learn for their own future.



The Chief of Abokobi and President of the Ga East Chiefs Association, Hon. Samuel Nii Adjetey Mohenu, expressed utmost delight at the move by the Second Lady, noting that it will help shape the future of the girls.



"I am very happy today that we have gathered to receive briefing from the Second Lady's Office regarding the future of our young ladies. This is a great opportunity for our young ladies to learn some trade within a very short time to earn a living and improve their condition of life. We're so grateful to her", he stated.



Registration of the prospective trainees is expected to commence on 31st May, 2021, with girls who have had no formal education given priority.