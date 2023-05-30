2
Over 300 illegal miners trapped in AngloGold's Obuasi mine shaft - Report

Tue, 30 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hundreds of illegal miners are trapped in a mine shaft belonging to multinational mining giant AngloGold.

The incident according to a Citinewsroom.com report occured at AngloGold’s Obuasi Mines at Anwiam in the Obuasi East District of the Ashanti Region.

The miners are said to have entered the underground shaft in search of gold deposits but have been trapped because all exit routes were subsequently shut.

One of the illegal miners, Ali Tijani who spoke to Citi News said some of his colleagues are unconscious as they have run out of food and water, the Citi News report stated.

The trapped contingent reportedly numbering 300 are appealing through their families to the AngloGold authorities to intervene and rescue them from the shaft.

The company has not commented on the issue yet, neither have they responded to GhanaWeb's request for information on the development.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
