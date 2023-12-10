Over 327 people test positive for HIV in Asuogyaman

File photo

Source: GNA

About 327 people, including 22 pregnant women, have tested HIV positive in 2022 in the Asuogyaman district.

From January to September this year, about 305 HIV-positive cases had been recorded out of about 2,556 people who went through the testing at various health facilities.



Miss Rebecca Arthur, a public health nurse, who disclosed this at a forum to commemorate World AIDS Day at Apeguso, expressed worry at the rate of infections, especially among women.



According to her, more women were testing positive because they usually avail themselves of the counseling and testing unlike the men “who are reluctant to test their statuses.”



She said over 16,000 new infections were recorded last year nationwide and called for education to create awareness.

Miss Rebecca Dede Bantey, Asuogyaman District Director of Health, noted that stigma remained a challenge since people refused to test due to stigma and discrimination.



She said testing to know their status was critical and called on young people, especially to test and know their status to be able to access the treatments and other facilities available to reduce infections.



Miss Bantey advised young people to prioritize their education and refrain from indulging in sexual activities since “apart from HIV there are other sexually transmitted infections.”