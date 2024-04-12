Over $40 million worth of pharmaceutical products locked up over import duties finally cleared

Global Fund medical supplies being cleared at the Tema port

The Government of Ghana has announced that it has cleared the over $40 billion worth of health supplies donated to the country by the Global Fund. The supplies were locked up at the port as a result of the inability of importers to pay import duties.

The medical supplies, which have reportedly been locked up at the port since August 2023, include Malaria Rapid Diagnostic Test kits (RDTs), Antiretrovirals (ARVs), Insecticide Treated Nets (ITNs) and many other drugs, most of which have run out on the domestic market.



The situation led to the Global Fund halting shipments of crucial medical supplies to Ghana.



In a post shared on X by the Office of the Finance Minister on April 12, 2024, the government indicated that the medical supplies have now been cleared.



“With great urgency & through the collaboration of @MoF_Ghana, @GhanaRevenue& @mohgovgh, the first batch of pharmaceutical products that were locked up at port, has been released for onward distribution,” parts of the post reads.



It added that measures are being taken to ensure “a smoother process next time.”

The post had visuals of some officials receiving the medical supplies from customs officials.



View the tweets plus the visuals below:





With great urgency & through the collaboration of @MoF_Ghana , @GhanaRevenue & @mohgovgh, the first batch of pharmaceutical products that were locked up at port, have been released for onward distribution. Structures are being put in place to ensure a smoother process next time. pic.twitter.com/e2lYRkyWH3 — Office of the Finance Minister-Ghana (@oofmghana) April 12, 2024

BAI/ ADG









Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.