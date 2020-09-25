Over 50 rendered homeless as 25 kiosks are burnt to ashes at Frafraha

Over 50 persons have been rendered homeless as a result of a fire outbreak at Adenta Frafraha on Friday at dawn.

The incident which occurred in the early parts of Friday, September 25, 2020, resulted in about 25 kiosks serving as housing units to the victims being burnt to ashes.



Narrating the incident to GhanaWeb TV, the Landlord of the affected victims, Ernest Armah, said the fire was detected at 4 am in one of the closely arranged kiosks and spread to others after an LPG cylinder in the kiosk exploded in the process.



He said after failing to control the fire, they made a call to the fire service unit in the area who showed up in about 20 minutes to put out the fire.



Whiles all the 25 kiosks were burnt to ashes, no casualty was recorded.



Speaking to a victim whose room the fire is said to have started from, he refuted the blame and said the fire could have been as a result of an electrical fault.



“They just confronted me that it started in my room. Because they know that I was not aware they have to put everything on me. At times we can be there and if there is a little shake or the wind blows the light in this area goes off. So, I don’t know if something happened here and is an electrical fault I don’t know,” Agbesi Solomon said in his defense.

At the time GhanaWeb TV visited the scene, officers of the National Disaster Management Authority were yet to show up at the area.



However, the National Democratic Congress’ Parliamentary Candidate for the Adentan Constituency, Mohammed Adamu Ramadan showed up bearing relief items such as bags of rice, cartons of sardine, blankets, mosquito nets and hand sanitizers which he donated to the victims.



He also promised to liaise with the Assembly Woman of the area to ensure that the victims are rehabilitated.



Watch GhanaWeb TV’s report from the scene below:







