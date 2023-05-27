Over 500 students of Kumasi Technical Institute sent home for misconduct

Authorities of the school say the action was taken to instill discipline within KTI

Authorities at the Kumasi Technical Institute have sent more than 500 students home due to misconduct and violation of school rules.

The students involved according to a citinewsroom.com were all residing in the boarding house and allegedly caused damage to school properties during a rampage on May 17.



While school authorities did not provide detailed information regarding the incident, they emphasized that the action was taken to instill discipline within the school. An official report on the students' behavior has been submitted to the Technical and Vocational Education Training Directorate for appropriate action.



According to the report, the affected students failed to attend a general assembly parade on Friday, during which a roll call was conducted by the authorities. As a result, the students were instructed to pack their belongings and leave the dormitories. They will be required to face the school's disciplinary committee once they are recalled.



The authorities are also scheduled to meet with the parents of the affected students to provide them with further details regarding the situation.



Most of the affected students have reportedly left the school, while others are in the process of packing their belongings.



In response to the incident, the Police Commander from the Manhyia Divisional Command visited the school and addressed the remaining students, urging them to abide by the law.









GA/SARA