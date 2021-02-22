Over 60 health workers test positive for Coronavirus in Savelugu

Ghana has seen a surge in its coronavirus cases

Over 60 health workers at the Savelugu Municipal Hospital in the Northern Region have tested positive for Covid-19.

This follows mass testing of staff of the hospital after an upsurge of cases in the Savelugu Municipality.



Sources say there are still some samples at the laboratory yet to be tested.



Ghana has so far recorded a total of 80,253 cases of Covid-19 with 598 new cases recorded.



73,018 people have recovered and discharged with a total of 577 deaths. Meanwhile, the current active cases have dropped slightly to 6,658.



Cumulative Cases per Region

(Case Count from Highest to Lowest)



Greater Accra Region – 46,189



Ashanti Region – 14,046



Western Region – 4,742



Eastern Region – 3,525

Central Region – 2,783



Volta Region – 1,559



Bono East Region – 1,081



Upper East Region – 994



Northern Region – 970

Bono Region – 924



Western North Region – 797



Ahafo Region – 660



Upper West Region – 357



Oti Region – 272

North East Region – 79



Savannah Region – 72