Over 64,000 voters registered in phase one in Western North Region

File Photo

Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana has registered sixty-four thousand two hundred and eighty-one (64,281) eligible voters in Western North Region in the on-going voters' registration exercise.

Mr. Godwin Tawiah Okley, the Western North Regional Director of the Commission disclosed this to this reporter after the first phase of the exercise.



Out of the figure, 31,939 are males and 32,342 are females in all the nine (9) Constituencies in the region. The EC was able to register 8,874 eligible voters in Aowin Constituency in phase one.



A total number of 14,624 applicants were captured in the EC's voter register in Bibiani Anhwiaso-Bekwa Constituency.



In the Bia West Constituency, 7,254 eligible voters were captured.

And also in the Bia East Constituency, the Electoral Commission was able to register 4,059 applicants for the December presidential and parliamentary elections.



Godwin Tawiah Okley seized the opportunity to commend the registrants for observing the Coronavirus safety protocols.



He urged other applicants in the remaining phases to also observe the recognised Coronavirus safety protocols in other to avoid contracting and spreading of the deadly virus.



He ended his remarks by appealing to Ghanaian eligible voters in the Region to show up and register.

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

