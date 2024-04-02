Over 66 ECOWAS nationals arrested, repatriated by GIS Western Command

This operation is in line with the recently unveiled campaign launched by GIS

The Western Regional Command of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, succeeded in rounding up sixty-six (66) migrants at various hideouts within the Western Regional Capital of Sekondi-Takoradi.

This operation is in line with the recently unveiled GIS 'TRIPPLE S' Campaign launched by the Ghana Immigration Service to ensure a secure, stable and safe nation.



A statement released by the GIS, sighted by Empire News, indicates that the suspects including 45 men and 21 women, aged between 19 and 54 years, were recruited from towns such as Tanda, Agnibilekro, Bondougkou, Nindo, Aboisso Abidjan to engage in cybercrimes and other suspected illegal activities.



Meanwhile, investigations show that one Romio and Akwesi Daniel who are Ghanaians, have been identified as part of the syndicate involved in recruiting these unsuspecting Ivoirians under the guise of operating an online business (QNET).



Except for two Bamba Ladja (26) and Troare Yssouf (21), who have been detained to assist in the investigations, all have been repatriated.



In a related development, on the 19th of March, 2024, the Axim Sector Commander, Deputy Superintendent of Immigration (DSI), Emmanuel Adams, led a similar operation resulting in the arrest of six Nigerian ladies.

They were operating as commercial sex workers at the Bafana Bafana Beach Resort (a notorious brothel).



The aforementioned night ladies whose age ranges between 19 and 26 years have also been since repatriated.



See the statement below from GIS




