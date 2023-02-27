0
Over 70 students to receive funds from the Farouk Aliu Mahama Educational Fund in Yendi

Farouk Mahaha Femec Farouk Aliu Mahama Educational Care Fund beneficiaries

Mon, 27 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

As part of the efforts to support the brilliant but needy students in Yendi, The Farouk Aliu Mahama Educational Care Fund (FAMEC Fund), has disbursed scholarship funds to over 70 tertiary students.

The fund will cushion beneficiary students in footing their academic user fees and other educational expenditure by the member of parliament for the constituency Farouk Aliu Mahama.

This initiative was initiated by the MP following his election as the lawmaker of the area in 2020 to support the education of particularly needy but brilliant constituents.

The presentation of funds is set to take place today at the Yendi Community Centre at 3 pm and will witness the attendance of all key stakeholders.

