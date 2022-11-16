Over 80% grassroot delegates prefer Alan to lead NPP to victory 2024 - Former NPP MP

Alan Kyerematen is the Minister of Trade and Industry

A former Member of Parliament for Manhyia North, Collins Owusu Amamkwah, has asserted that the teaming grassroot delegates (made up of youth and women) within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) prefer Alan Kyerematen to lead the party to the 2024 polls.

He came to this conclusion following a survey he conducted.



The former Member of Parliament, who confirmed staging an extensive survey in five selected regions, said that at least 8 out of every 10 NPP grassroots delegates consulted preferred the Minister of Trade and Industry to lead the party to the 2024 showdown.



In an interview, Collins Owusu analysed the details of his survey ahead of the make-or-break of presidential primaries.



He confirmed conducting his survey in the Greater Accra, Ashanti, Brong Ahafo, Volta and Eastern Regions with simple random sampling chosen as the sample selection method.

According to the former Member of Parliament, the sample selected preferred named employment (improved standard of living) and a marketable candidate who could unite the party for victory in 2024 as the main motivation behind their choice of Alan.



A number of research reports have been circulated by various researchers on the possible replacement for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo ahead of the 2024 main elections.



Per the NPP constitution, should the number of aspirants in the primaries exceed 5, a Super Delegates Election will take place to reduce the number to a maximum of 5.



Election experts predict that the upper-class nature of the super delegates electoral college, numbering about 1000, is being exploited by Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the vice president, to his advantage, but the grassroot delegates numbering over 200,000 are rooting for Alan.