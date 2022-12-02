Over thousand students graduate from Central University

Graduates from Central University

Over one thousand students graduated at the 21st graduation ceremony held by Central University on November 25th 2022 at Christ Temple of the International Central Gospel Church, Abossey-Okai.

961 students from 30 undergraduate programmes and 118 students from various graduate programmes from the University were awarded certificates during the graduation



73 students earned 1st class honours while 18 special awards and commendations were handed to outstanding students.



Ms. Joyce Nyarko from the Psychology Department was honoured as the Overall Best Student for the Class of 2022.



Addressing the congregation, she encouraged students never give up in their pursuit to climb up the academic ladder.

Speaking at the 21st graduation ceremony, the Vice Chancellor of Central University, Professor Bill Buenar Puplampu, urged Ghana to move “towards a training/examination/licensure structure that allows aspiring people to acquire the needed theoretical and applied training from specifically accredited Law Faculties.”



Central University evolved into a tertiary in 1998 after initially starting off as a Bible school.



Formerly known as a college, Central University attained the status of a fully-fledged university in 2016.



Aside the many programmes offered by the university, CU has also received accreditation to run programmes, including Diploma in Law, Diploma in Paralegal Studies, MA/MPhil in Development Policy, MA/MPhil in Educational Leadership & Administration, BEd Social Science (Secondary), MBA Project Management (18months), and Master of Public Health.