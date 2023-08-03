Overcoming infertility challenges and 15 IVFs - Joyce Bawah Mogtari shares her life story

Joyce Bawah Mogtari with her husband (Hudu Mogtari) and 4 children

Joyce Bawah Mogtari, the special aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, is one of the most admired politicians in Ghana.

Bawah Mogtari, a lawyer and a former minister of transport, is admired by many Ghanaians especially the youth, because of the manner in which she carries herself and the kind and polite nature of her politicking.



Noted for her beautiful smile and composure in public, the aide to ex-President Mahama, in an interview on JoyNew’s Prime Morning programme, shared on Facebook on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, said that like any human being her life has not been all rosy.



She shared the challenges she went through before giving birth to her four children (including triplets), as one of the most difficult things she has faced.



According to Bawah Mogtari, after marrying, she had to wait for about five years to give birth to her first child, her son.



“So I had this beautiful dream that yes, I may have married very late but I was going to have this very beautiful family, three lovely kids very early on; a wonderful career. Just the kind of life that I imagined, maybe I didn't want to have six like my mother, but I thought that it would be beautiful.



“So yes, you do get married… I've been married for probably 20 or 21 years, I think. And to think that my son will be just 16 that should tell you just how long it took even before we had our first son and how much longer it took between that first son and my amazing blessing or my life story, as I call them (her triplets),” she said.

She narrated how doctors told her she could no longer give birth after her first son and how she had to see various specialists for treatment including direct inseminations and In-Vitro-Fertilization (IVF).



“… with the In-Vitro-Fertilization treatments, I probably went through maybe about 15 or 16 of them between 2008. And just as many surgeries maybe about three or four in between, just to be sure that everything was okay,” she said.



She added that “So, the only uneventful period for my life may have been between when I got married and when I had Kamil (her first son). But even before I had Kamil, I had to have a major surgery because there was a need to have some corrective procedure.”







