Overlord of Ahanta pledges to restore lost glory of Ahantaland

Otumfo Badu Bonsu XVI

The Overlord of Ahanta land, Otumfo Badu Bonsu XVI, has affirmed his commitment to restore the lost glory of the Ahanta kingdom and rebuild their institutions to maximize growth and development for its people and the communities.

Addressing his subjects at a mini-durbar at Busua over the weekend days after his installation as the overlord of Ahantaland, Otumfo Badu Bonsu XVI indicated that the development Ahanta rest with all its people and its key in his agenda as their chief.



He called on his sub-chiefs to ensure that the various pockets of chieftaincy conflicts bedeviling their traditional areas and for that matter the Ahanta Kingdom at large will be resolved amicably as chiefs and also through the various alternative disputes resolution (ADR) to foster growth in the land.



“All the various lands and chieftaincy disputes clouding the development and the beauty of Ahantaland will resolved in the best possible way to foster peace and tranquility among Ahanta’s both home and in the diaspora”, Otumfo assured his people.



Admitting that education both formal and informal is the bedrock of every society, Otumfo mentioned that he will be igniting the passion for formal education among the Ahanta’s especially the youth in the various communities.

This he explained will better position the Ahantaland to be properly counted in all sectors of our economy. He however entreated the youth of Ahanta to take their education very seriously and excel with good grades so that the chiefs can equally lead the call to lobby for jobs on their behalf.



“We all know that hunting for job in Ghana these days is very tedious and parent will agree with me it’s frustrating to have unemployed but qualified children at home. I assure all the youth that with the powers vested in me as Otumfo Badu Bonsu XVI, I will find jobs for you. All I require from you is to learn and excel with the right qualification.”



The colorful proceedings which preceded the mini durbar at Busua on Sunday according to residents of Busua was a showcase of the true Ahanta tradition and culture which has been missed describing the event as historic.