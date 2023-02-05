Overlord of Gonja Kingdom is dead

Yagbonwura Sulemana Tuntumba Boresa I has died after 12 years of reign

Yagbonwura Sulemana Tuntumba Boresa I has died after 12 years of reign as Overlord of the Gonja State.

According to Graphic Online, the 90-year-old chief died at his palace in Damango on February 4, 2023 at dawn.



The report further indicated that the Overlord of Gonja State had been unwell for some time.



The family is making preparations for an official announcement of his passing.



This news comes some weeks after the passing of former traditional leader and former football Administrator, Lepowura, Alhaji M.N.D Jawula in the United States of America.



Yagbonwura Sulemana Tuntumba Boresa I was born to Yapeiwura Bakari the son of Yagbonwura Mahama of Kusawgu and Mma Nyenbali Chiraba in the early 1930s.

His father Yapeiwura Bakari married more than eleven wives as such, in a position of hierarchy among his children, Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boresa I, was the 30th in line among his siblings as he was older than only three of his siblings.



He was enskinned as King of Gonja kingdom in March 2010.



He is also known to have spearheaded the petition for the creation of the Savannah region.



Late Sulemana Tuntumba Boresah I was a peace-loving man, a unifier, and a development-oriented chief.



