Overlord of Mamprugu enskins new chief for Bawku

Correspondence from North East Region

The king of the Mamprugu Traditional Area, Naa Bohugu Mahami Abdulai Sherigah II, has enskinned a new chief for Bawku in the early hours of Wednesday, February 15, 2023.



The new chief, who was enskinned at the Nayiri palace in Nalerigu, is called Alhaji Seidu Abagre, GhanaWeb can confirm.



Jubilations are all over at the forecourt of the Nayiri palace in Nalerigu, the North East Regionional capital, as well the traditional city of Mamprugu.



Meanwhile, soldiers have beefed up at the Nayiri Palace to ensure that there is peace and security while the residents jubilate.



The new chief enskinned, Alhaji Seidu Abagre is expected to be accompanied by some elders from the Nayiri Palace to Bawku after they perform all the traditional activities in Nalerigu.

There have been heightened tension in Bawku as a result of renewed sporadic gunshots in the outskirts of the Bawku township.



At least 6 people, according to a Joy News report, were killed, and 10 injured in fresh shootings in Bawku on Wednesday, February 8, 2022.



The OverLord of the Mamprugu Traditional Area, Naa Bohagu Abdulai Mahama Sheriga ll, in March 2022, pledged to find a lasting peace to the long-winded Bawku Chieftaincy dispute which has eliminated many lives following the disturbances in the area.



