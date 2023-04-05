Overspeeding truck runs over Okada rider at Awutu Kweku Ansah

The rider died instantly due to the impact of the crash

An Okada Rider, Ebo Timothy has met his untimely death after an overspeeding Tipper truck with registration number GN 9592-17 crashed him to death at Awutu Kweku Ansah in the Central Region.

The speeding truck from Awutu Ahentia towards Awutu Bereku in an attempt to swerve a pothole accidentally hit the deceased who was coming from Awutu Bentum around 11PM Monday, April 3, 2023.



The rider died instantly due to the impact of the crash.

The Awutu Bereku Police Patrol Team led by Inspector Akrofi who visited the accident scene conveyed the body of the deceased to Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital.



The truck driver who was not visibly injured has been arrested and assisting police investigation.