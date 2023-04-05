Overspeeding truck runs over Okada rider at Awutu Kweku Ansah

Wed, 5 Apr 2023 Source: kasapafmonline.com
An Okada Rider, Ebo Timothy has met his untimely death after an overspeeding Tipper truck with registration number GN 9592-17 crashed him to death at Awutu Kweku Ansah in the Central Region.
The speeding truck from Awutu Ahentia towards Awutu Bereku in an attempt to swerve a pothole accidentally hit the deceased who was coming from Awutu Bentum around 11PM Monday, April 3, 2023.
The rider died instantly due to the impact of the crash.
The Awutu Bereku Police Patrol Team led by Inspector Akrofi who visited the accident scene conveyed the body of the deceased to Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital.
The truck driver who was not visibly injured has been arrested and assisting police investigation.
Source: kasapafmonline.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Related Articles:
- Remove your broken down vehicles from roads or face compulsory removal, prosecution - NRSA
- Ministry explains reason for 'diversion' of €350m allocated to Afram Plains bridge, road
- Head on collision between buses kills nine passengers on Accra-Kumasi highway
- 16 injured in accident on Kasoa – Cape Coast highway
- 6 dead, many injured in fatal crash on Akosombo-Tema highway
- Read all related articles