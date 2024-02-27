Own Your Uniqueness: The transformative power of embracing self with jewellery

Bernhard H. Mayer

In an age dominated by conformity, a powerful wave of self-expression is reshaping the narrative. Amidst this cultural shift, jewellery is transcending its traditional role as a mere accessory, evolving into a profound storytelling medium that celebrates individuality.

Recognizing this shift, companies are responding to the demand for personalized products. QNET has recently unveiled its Embracelet collection under the luxury Swiss watch and jewellery brand, Bernhard H. Mayer. Crafted to celebrate the wearer's unique life choices, each piece in this exquisite line is a personal emblem, a unique fingerprint in the world of fashion.



Trevor Kuna, Chief Transformation and Reputation Officer of QNET, emphasized, "Jewellery is a very personal expression. That's why we worked with the master designers and craftsmen at Bernhard H. Mayer to develop a collection of stunning and distinctive bracelets that perfectly capture a person's individual personality."



"In the modern complexity of life, jewellery becomes a powerful tool for self-expression. The Embracelet collection, featuring bolo-bracelets with stones like pink amethyst, amethyst, or diamonds, allows for versatile styling. Whether worn alone or mixed, each piece embodies personal aesthetics and emotional realms. For instance, amethyst enhances clarity, blue topaz refines communication, and diamonds symbolize prosperity."

As the jewellery industry undergoes a transformation towards inclusivity, diversity, and sustainability, designers are embracing unconventional materials and celebrating a broader spectrum of beauty. Bernhard H. Mayer's commitment to sustainability is reflected in their use of recycled gold to minimize environmental impact and protect human rights, and as such, the company’s various suppliers are members of the Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC) - an international not-for-profit standard and certification organisation that ensures all materials are environment friendly and sourced ethically.



At the forefront of fashion's commitment to sustainability in 2024, companies like QNET and Bernhard H. Mayer pave the way for consumers to express their unique style responsibly.