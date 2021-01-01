Owusu Bempah, Badu Kobi clash again with prophecies on election petition

Leader of the Glorious Word and Power Ministry, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah

Similar to how they both proffered contradictory prophecies on the 2020 elections, Owusu Bempah, founder of the Glorious Word Power Ministries has clashed with his counterpart Badu Kobi of the Glorious Wave Chapel International on the outcome of the election petition.

The issue was high on the list of prophecies disclosed by the two men of God during their respective services on 31st night.



Badu Kobi who appears to be pro-NDC predicted victory for John Dramani Mahama and the NDC in the case which was brought before the Supreme Court on December 30, 2020.



He told the congregation that Mahama is the rightful occupant of the presidential seat and will be handed a victory ruling by the Supreme Court.



“The Truth of Ghana's election will come out and the rightful owner will take the seat”, he mentioned as part of a catalogue of prophecies for the new year.



Owusu Bempah on the other hand reckons the exercise by the NDC will end in futility.

He disclosed that per the happenings in the spiritual realm, there is no way Mahama can win the elections.



He advised the NDC to reconsider its decision to contest the result of the elections at the Supreme Court.



“I saw the Supreme Court and a star sparkling on the Supreme Court. God took me into the courtroom and I saw a paper with NDC written on it. The paper was being blown in the courtroom and fire from heaven to burn the paper. God told me Nana Addo is his choice and that the Supreme Court cannot change His mind and plan”.



“So if NDC will listen to me, they shouldn't go to court. They are going to waste money. I'm speaking under the unction of the Lord that nothing will come out of the election petition. The NDC should just listen to me and let go of that case.”