Owusu Bempah, Prophet Salifu Amoako congratulate Akufo-Addo

Ghanaian prophets, Isaac Owusu Bempah and Elisha Salifu Amoako

With tempers still brewing over the outcome of the December 7 general elections, Ghanaian prophets, Isaac Owusu Bempah and Elisha Salifu Amoako, have sent hearty congratulatory messages to president-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Though the outcome of the polls is still being contested, the two prophets insisted that the result is only a manifestation of what had been destined to happen.



Speaking at a joint press conference Monday, December 14, 2020, to address issues of alleged fake prophecies, the leader of Glorious Word and Power Ministry said “though we recorded some discrepancies in some areas, we still had a peaceful nation. We congratulate Nana Akufo-Addo.”



Adding that; “I always say that he (Akufo-Addo) is a gift to the nation and the whole of Africa. He is the number one president and we must take pride in him.”



Rev Owusu Bempah also congratulated the New Patriotic Party and the Jean Mensa-led EC for the relentless work during the election period.

On his part, Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako, leader of Alive Chapel International said; “We congratulate the president-elect Nana Akufo-Addo and we thank God for his grace and mercy on his life. We also thank God for the big victory he gave him and the NPP government”.



While the country stood six days away from the general elections, Rev Owusu Bempah prophesied amongst other things that his God had revealed to him that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will retain his seat as president of Ghana.



“With all humility, I want to tell Ghanaians to know that per what I saw, Nana Addo will win the elections. When it's getting to election time normally the seat becomes empty because the citizens are about to decide but the Ghanaian seat is not empty, the president is still sitting on it,” he said during a media interaction.



Owusu Bempah also rejected at the time that, he had some resentment against the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama.